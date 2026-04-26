Soaring Temperatures Push India’s Power Demand to 252 GW High

New Delhi: India's electricity demand surged to an all time high of 252.07 GW this weekend as a severe heat wave drove widespread use of cooling appliances, according to the latest power ministry data.

The previous record was 250 GW set in May 2024. The ministry said peak demand rose from 240.12 GW on April 23 to 252.07 GW on April 24, higher than 239.70 GW seen on April 22. The government had projected demand could reach 270 GW this summer, though actual levels remained well below that estimate.

Last year, peak demand was recorded at 242.77 GW in June 2025, while April 2025 saw highest levels at 235.32 GW. Experts warned consumption could climb further as heat wave conditions could further worsen, leading to more frequent use of air conditioners, coolers and other appliances by households and businesses.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heat waves across northwest, central and eastern India through the weekend, with harsher summers especially in May and June.

India's power sector is expected to benefit from Rs 65-70 capex opportunity, backed by strong policy support, a recent report said.

Rising electricity demand-potentially tripling-along with new-age consumption (EVs, data centers) adds durable visibility, the report added.

Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, director general, Bureau of Energy Efficiency recently said that Indian users shifting from LPG to induction based cooking amid shortages caused by the West Asia war could add 13-27 gigawatts of additional power demand at the distribution level. The wide band of 13-27 GW range is due to complexity of demand estimations because of the diverse usage patterns across regions, differences in climate, socio economic conditions, and cooking habits, Panigrahy said.

Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary, Power Ministry had said that India expects to add over 22 GW of capacity between April and June, including 3.5 GW of thermal, 10 GW of solar, 2.5 GW of wind, 1.9 GW of battery energy storage and 750 MW of hydro power. (IANS)

Also Read: India’s Commercial Vehicle Sales Seen Hitting Record 1.24 Million Units by FY27: Crisil