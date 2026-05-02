Vedanta reports record FY26 performance with highest revenue, EBITDA & profit

MUMBAI: Vedanta Limited on Wednesday announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026, reporting its strongest performance to date across key financial and operational parameters.

The company posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 51,524 crore, reflecting a 29% year-on-year (YoY) growth, while full-year revenue rose 15% YoY to Rs 1,74,075 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter surged to a record Rs 18,447 crore, up 59% YoY, with margins expanding sharply by 915 basis points to 44%. For FY26, EBITDA stood at Rs 55,976 crore, up 29% YoY.

Profit After Tax (PAT) also reached record levels. The company reported Rs 9,352 crore in Q4 FY26, an 89% YoY jump, while full-year PAT stood at Rs 25,096 crore, up 22% YoY, supported by operational efficiency and cost optimisation.

Vedanta's balance sheet strengthened further, with net debt-to-EBITDA improving to 0.95x from 1.22x a year earlier. Credit ratings were reaffirmed at AA by CRISIL and ICRA, while Fitch Ratings upgraded Vedanta Resources, the parent company, to BB-.

The company generated strong cash flows, with pre-capex free cash flow of Rs 11,930 crore in Q4 and Rs 26,013 crore for FY26. Cash and equivalents rose 38% YoY to Rs 28,485 crore. Return on Capital Employed improved to around 32%.

Operationally, Vedanta delivered record production across segments, including aluminium, zinc, ferro chrome, iron ore, and copper. Major milestones included commissioning of a new BALCO smelter, expansions at Jharsuguda, and a gas discovery in the Cairn-operated Ambe block.

Executive Director Arun Misra said FY26 reflected "strong execution and operational excellence," while CFO Ajay Goel highlighted record financial performance and improved leverage ahead of the planned demerger effective May 1, 2026.

The company reported a total shareholder return of 48.6% in FY26, significantly outperforming the Nifty Metal Index, alongside a dividend payout of Rs 34 per share, stated a press release.

Also Read: PM Modi Unveils 594-km Ganga Expressway, Boosting Connectivity in UP