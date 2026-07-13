WEF warns global housing affordability crisis threatens financial stability and erodes household wealth

New Delhi: Housing costs across 21 countries frequently exceed affordable limits, which is leading to continuous wealth erosion and threatening financial stability, and this crisis is expected to pressure household budgets and retirement savings, particularly for younger generations facing demographic shifts, according to a report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The housing affordability crisis is seen as a long-term challenge for global financial stability. The issue is not merely a temporary market cycle but a structural problem expected to persist until 2040. In 20 of the 21 countries studied, residents are paying more than the recommended 33 per cent of their monthly income toward housing, a threshold typically considered the limit for affordable living, the report states.

In several high-growth economies, including India, Nigeria, and Colombia, the financial burden is particularly acute, with housing costs often consuming the entirety of an average individual's monthly earnings. The report notes a concerning trend where even in markets experiencing a decline in property prices relative to wages -- such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia, which have seen a drop in prices of over 15 per cent in the last ten years -- affordability has not improved. This suggests that simple price corrections in the real estate market are failing to translate into meaningful relief for the average household.

The report states that new models for lifelong living are emerging to address the housing challenges affecting younger and older adults, and that intergenerational collaboration will be critical to preserve the stability of financial and social systems. It points to projects in Spain, the UK, and Hong Kong as examples of how quality, community and affordability can be put at the core of housing policy.

The report suggests that without the adoption of new, intergenerational housing models, the current trajectory could continue to erode individual wealth. Future discussions in the real estate and financial sectors are likely to focus on policy interventions, innovative financing structures, and the potential for public-private partnerships to bridge the affordability gap. For the Indian market, tracking policy changes related to affordable housing initiatives and credit availability for first-time buyers will be important to see if these structural pressures can be mitigated.

The crisis is further complicated by shifting demographic patterns. As the proportion of older adults increases in rapidly growing economies between 2025 and 2040, younger workers will face the difficult task of balancing housing payments, their own retirement contributions, and the costs associated with supporting multiple generations. This "triple pressure" on income is expected to have long-term consequences for wealth accumulation.

Investors should monitor how these housing pressures influence consumer behaviour and broader economic stability. The WEF warns that high housing costs often force individuals into inadequate living conditions, which can lead to increased medical expenses and lower discretionary spending.

Furthermore, there is a risk that persistent financial stress may drive younger adults toward higher-risk financial activities as they attempt to supplement stagnant incomes. The report identifies that in OECD countries, a rise in young adults living with parents has been observed since 2015, a trend that may intensify as housing affordability remains challenged. (IANS)

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