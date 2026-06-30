India Exit Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships After Quarterfinal Loss to Hong Kong

Yatsushiro: India’s campaign in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed team championships came to an end at the quarterfinal stage as they went down against Hong Kong 2-1 here on Monday.

India started strong in the opening set with Dev Ruparelia and Tanvi Patri giving the team a strong start as India led 22-12 after two matches. The doubles combinations then ensured that there were no hiccups as they clinched the set 55-44.

But the start of the second game turned things around for Hong Kong as Can Yee Hei beat Ruparelia 11-8 and IP Sum Yau extended their lead to 22-16. The doubles combinations could not cut down the deficit as the match went into a decider. Ruparelia once again gave India a lead by beating Chan 11-9, but Ip managed to close the gap to 22-21.

The mixed doubles combination of Bjorn Jaison and Dianka Waldia kept India ahead with a 33-32 as the match against Cheung Sai Shing and Wing Chi Chu ended 11-11.

Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Baruni Parshwal went down to Chu and Yi Kiu Yu 5-11 and India could not recover from that and lost the set 55-43. IANS

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