Letters to The EDITOR: Maternal Mortality

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Maternal mortality

Notwithstanding the fast pace of the development of health care and infrastructure in India, the maternal mortality rate (MMR) remains a cause for concern, though over the years there has been a welcome drop in the number of maternal deaths. Death of a mother during and after pregnancy, and within six weeks of delivery, constitutes maternal mortality. MMR is defined as the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births during a given period. In a nation where child marriages frequently occur despite campaigns and awareness, young mothers face a grave danger.

Where institutional childbirth is still a mirage, it is appropriate to set proactive safety measures in right earnest. Mindsets of elders and mothers should shift for the better because many households are opting for home deliveries notwithstanding access to health institutes. It should not be difficult for a woman to undergo the four mandated ante-natal (before birth or during pregnancy) check-ups.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

World Parkinson's Day

It is time to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease and encourage early care, understanding, and support, especially for senior citizens. This day reminds us of the importance of recognizing symptoms early and supporting those living with the condition with compassion and dignity. The awareness is crucial for seniors and, more so, for super seniors. Parkinson's disease mainly affects people above the age of 60. Early symptoms are often mistaken for normal ageing. Early diagnosis helps manage symptoms more effectively in a phased manner. Awareness reduces fear and encourages timely medical consultation, and the common signs and symptoms give you an indication and provide considerable time to reduce the intensity and, at times, cure enough to survive. Movement-related signs are observed initially, and that includes shaking or trembling of hands or fingers (especially at rest), slowness in walking or daily activities, muscle stiffness or tightness, poor balance or frequent falls, stooped posture or shuffling walk, which are common symptoms. Managing Parkinson's disease is of paramount importance for senior citizens of all ages. Parkinson's disease can be managed successfully through medicines prescribed by doctors that improve movement through regular walking, yoga, stretching, or light exercise, physiotherapy, and speech therapy. A balanced diet and adequate rest and staying mentally active and socially connected may be the solution to Parkinson's problem. Prevention is better than cure. Staying physically active can protect brain health, even though we cannot always prevent Parkinson's disease. It is best to eat nutritious, home-cooked meals to stay fit and maintain the weight factor. Managing stress peacefully means going for a stroll, meeting friends, going to the library, and using the laptop to browse and achieve mental relaxation. By avoiding exposure to pollution and harmful chemicals and going for regular health checkups, one can maintain composure and work for a normal life.

CK. SUBRAMANIAM

(cksumpire@gmail.com)

CM at odds with the media

Himanta Biswa Sarma's tone and approach have often rubbed sections of the media the wrong way. The issue escalated during a recent interaction with the editor of The Lallantop, a publication owned by TV Today Network. When the editor put forward a question, the Chief Minister shut him down outright, saying he was not willing to answer. He dismissed the journalist, curtly stating that he had not received an invitation and therefore should not be asking questions. To top it off, he claimed he had never even heard of "Lallantop," a colloquial term widely used in parts of Northern India.

In a democracy, such behaviour does not sit well. The media, often hailed as the fourth pillar, should keep those in power on their toes and call them out when necessary. Journalists have the right to voice their concerns and seek answers, particularly from those in leadership positions. When a chief minister appears to snap back or turn away from legitimate questions, it raises eyebrows and risks dragging down the spirit of democratic accountability. In a civilised society, those in power should rise above such exchanges instead of resorting to dismissiveness. It is high time that such conduct be called into question so that public discourse does not lose its way.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

A fragile truce

Though the agreed two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has put a temporary pause in further escalation of conflicts in West Asia, speculation regarding this truce as a fragile one is high. Iran confirmed the de-escalation shortly after Trump warned that he would annihilate the entire Iranian civilisation. It was not a formal war threat but an explicit hint to use nuclear weapons, which Iran knows well. Though each side is claiming to have achieved victory, the broader question here is what lies ahead after two weeks. If the truce fails, it will lead to another phase of escalation, and if Trump concedes to the 10-point proposal of Iran, it will force other nations to pay an extra transit fee to Iran for passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which was free until the war started. While Iran is glorifying its defiance and endurance, standing on the rubbles, Trump's chair remained unassailed despite flouting international war norms.

Fragility of this ceasefire is marked by Israel's attack on Beirut just hours after the announcement of de-escalation, which has queered the pitch for negotiation. Besides this war-made devastation, the world today has witnessed not only how global bodies like the UN have become paralyzed when it comes to questioning the US but have also realized the emergence of a new world order where rules are written by the powerful nations. It is high time for other countries to encourage both the parties to make this peace process sustainable. As the matter is now not about who wins in this battle of power and resistance, it is about limiting the losses of those who have suffered from this war of attrition indirectly without exploding a single bomb.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia

Rajabari,Jorhat