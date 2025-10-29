10 favourite Indian destinations to welcome 2026

As October fades and the countdown for the new year begins, India’s favourite travel spots glow with festive energy. From beachside bonfires to palace galas, the country offers countless ways to welcome the New Year.

Travelling during this season needs some planning. Hotels and flights fill quickly, and weather changes sharply between regions—warm woollens for the north, light cottons for the coast. Confirm event timings, entry passes, and transport options beforehand. Keep identification handy, avoid overcrowded areas after midnight, and follow local customs and eco-friendly practices to keep celebrations safe and mindful. Here are ten destinations that offer unforgettable ways to welcome 2026:

1) Goa

Goa, India’s favourite seaside destination, bursts into celebration during the New Year with its beaches, music, and cheerful crowds.

From luxury retreats to budget stays, the state offers something for every traveller. Baga, Anjuna, and Calangute beaches remain the liveliest spots, with beach shacks hosting all-night parties, bonfires, and fireworks. For a calmer atmosphere, Palolem, Agonda, and Colva beaches provide relaxed gatherings and candlelit dinners by the sea.

Budget travellers can find many affordable hostels and guesthouses near Anjuna. Modest hotels and homestays across Candolim and Morjim also offer comfortable stays at reasonable rates. Many of these houses are old Portuguese-style villas with tiled roofs, courtyards, and gardens filled with coconut and banana trees.

2) Kovalam (Kerala)

Kovalam, a serene coastal town near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, is a charming destination to welcome the New Year. Famous for its crescent-shaped beaches - Lighthouse, Hawa, and Samudra- it attracts visitors from across the country for its lively yet peaceful atmosphere. On New Year’s Eve, the beachfront comes alive with music, dance, and fireworks that reflect beautifully over the Arabian Sea.

For those who are looking for luxury, top-end hotels and resorts offer fine dining, spa treatments, and private sea-facing rooms. Budget travellers can find good accommodation in guesthouses and homestays near the beach, which provide clean rooms and warm local hospitality. Several budget homestays also give visitors a taste of Kerala’s traditional food and lifestyle.

3) Fort Kochi (Kerala)

Fort Kochi, with its blend of colonial charm and coastal beauty, is one of Kerala’s most vibrant destinations for New Year celebrations. The narrow streets, lined with Portuguese and Dutch-era buildings, fill with music, lights, and festivities as the year draws to a close. The highlight is the famous Cochin Carnival, held at the Fort Kochi beach, featuring parades, cultural shows, and the symbolic burning of the giant Pappanji effigy at midnight to mark the end of the old year.

Visitors can choose from both luxury and budget stays. The luxury options are set in restored heritage buildings and seaside resorts, offering elegant rooms, curated dinners, and quiet celebrations within historic surroundings. Many such places provide rooftop views of fireworks and the harbour, along with fine dining and cultural performances.

4) Munnar (Kerala)

Munnar, nestled in the Western Ghats of Kerala, is an enchanting hill station that offers a wonderful New Year celebration. Surrounded by tea plantations, misty valleys, and cool mountain air, it provides a peaceful yet lively setting to welcome the year ahead. During the New Year season, the town and nearby resorts host bonfires, live music, and open-air dinners under starlit skies.

Luxury stay facilities are available, offering fine dining, spa services, and scenic views of the hills. Budget and comfortable accommodations such as small lodges, cottages, and homestays are also available in plenty, where hosts often arrange local cuisine and cultural evenings.

5) Ootty (Tamil Nadu)

Ooty, often called the Queen of Hill Stations, is a favourite destination in Tamil Nadu for New Year celebrations. Surrounded by rolling hills, eucalyptus forests, and serene lakes, it offers a charming mix of festivity and tranquillity. The town takes on a cheerful mood with illuminated streets, music, and bonfires that draw both locals and visitors. The Ooty Lake area, Botanical Garden, and Charing Cross are popular spots where people gather to celebrate amid cool mountain air.

Visitors can choose from both luxury and budget accommodation. The luxury stays are located amid tea estates or overlooking valleys, offering refined rooms, fireplaces, fine dining, and private bonfire evenings to welcome the New Year in comfort and style. These places often arrange small gatherings or themed dinners, providing a relaxed celebration in a serene atmosphere.

6) Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu)

Mamallapuram, also known as Mahabalipuram, is a lively coastal town near Chennai that blends heritage and festivity, making it an ideal destination for New Year celebrations.

Known for its ancient rock-cut temples and seaside charm, the town takes on a festive look as travellers gather along the shore to welcome the New Year. The beachfront near Shore Temple becomes a hub of activity, with music, dance, and fireworks lighting up the night.

7) Pondicherry (Puducherry)

Pondicherry, with its blend of French charm and coastal beauty, is one of South India’s most popular destinations for New Year celebrations. The town’s colonial streets, vibrant beaches, and relaxed atmosphere make it ideal for both lively parties and quiet reflection. On New Year’s Eve, the Promenade Beach becomes the heart of the festivities, with fireworks, live music, and open-air gatherings stretching late into the night.

Luxury travellers’ hotels offer elegant accommodation, fine dining, and special New Year events. Budget stays also provide good facilities at moderate rates. Many charming homestays in the White Town area offer a more personal experience with colonial-style rooms and home-cooked meals.

8) Udaipur (Rajasthan)

Udaipur, the City of Lakes, takes on a regal glow during the New Year. Its tranquil waters, illuminated palaces, and festive streets create an atmosphere of warmth and celebration. The city blends royal heritage with a relaxed holiday spirit, drawing visitors from across India and abroad.

Luxury stays in Udaipur offer lakeside views, traditional performances, and elegant dinners that reflect the grandeur of Rajasthan. Guests can enjoy fireworks from rooftop terraces, boat rides on Lake Pichola, and cultural evenings with folk music and dance. The experience is graceful and serene, ideal for couples and families seeking a refined celebration.

9) Jaipur (Rajasthan)

Jaipur, the Pink City, is another historic and royal destination in Rajasthan to welcome the New Year. The city’s palaces, forts, and bazaars come alive under glowing lights, creating a festive mood that blends history with celebration. Cool winter evenings and the grandeur of Rajasthan’s heritage make Jaipur a captivating destination for the season.

Visitors can explore the city’s historic monuments, such as Amber Fort, City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Nahargarh Fort, where panoramic views of the illuminated skyline offer a memorable start to the year. The Albert Hall Museum and Jantar Mantar provide glimpses of Jaipur’s rich artistic and scientific heritage.

10) Manali (Himachal Pradesh)

Manali, nestled in the snow-covered Himalayas, offers a magical setting for New Year celebrations. The town’s crisp mountain air, pine forests, and white peaks create a festive atmosphere that feels both lively and serene. As winter deepens, bonfires, music, and cheerful gatherings light up the valleys, making Manali one of the most sought-after hill destinations for the season.

Luxury stays in Manali offer warmth, mountain views, and elegant celebrations with local cuisine and traditional music. Budget travellers can choose from homely guesthouses and cottages that provide comfort and a friendly environment close to the main town. The Mall Road remains the centre of activity, with cafés, bakeries, and shops bustling late into the night. (IANS)

