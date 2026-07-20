Katrina Kaif Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby Son Vihaan in Intimate 43rd Birthday Celebration

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a rare glimpse of her eight-month-old son, Vihaan Kaushal, while giving fans a peek into her intimate 43rd birthday celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Katrina who celebrated her birthday on July 16, posted a series of photographs from the family celebration, marking her first birthday after embracing motherhood.

The pictures featured candid moments with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan, whose face was not revealed.

One photograph, offering a rare glimpse of Vihaan, quickly caught the attention of fans, who filled the comments section with birthday wishes and messages of love. Accompanying the post, Katrina shared an emotional note expressing gratitude for motherhood. She wrote, “Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are...”

The actor described the occasion as her “Best Birthday” and also added a light-hearted message for her husband, writing, “Your not too bad either...” (ANI)

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