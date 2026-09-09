92 National Film Award winners to be felicitated 72nd National Film Awards

A total of 92 award winners will be felicitated at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on September 22, with a special German aluminium structural dome being erected at the Statue of Unity Bus Bay area for the grand event.

The 72nd National Film Awards, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, will be held on September 22, 2026, at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, a globally renowned tourist destination in Narmada district, as per the press release.

For the first time in the more than 70-year history of the National Film Awards, the prestigious ceremony will be held outside Delhi, in Gujarat. This will be a moment of immense pride for Gujarat and particularly for Narmada district, as per the press release.

A total of 92 award winners who have made outstanding contributions to Indian cinema will be felicitated during the national-level ceremony. The awards will be presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, during the approximately 75-minute grand ceremony.

For this prestigious national-level event, a German aluminium structural dome will be erected at the Statue of Unity Bus Bay area. Necessary infrastructure and other arrangements will be made at the venue, with seating capacity for approximately 1,000 guests.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Narmada District Collector Ganga Singh to ensure the smooth and dignified organisation of this important national event.

Detailed discussions were held on arrangements for the ceremony, security, protocol, arrival and departure of dignitaries, venue management and other related preparations. Necessary guidance was also provided to the concerned officials.

The national ceremony, to be held against the magnificent backdrop of the world-famous Statue of Unity, will further strengthen Narmada district's identity at the national and international levels, as per the press release. The Government of Gujarat and the Narmada district administration are making coordinated preparations to ensure that this historic event is conducted with grandeur, discipline and the highest standards of dignity. (ANI)

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