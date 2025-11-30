A fresh twist in the Palash Muchhal–Smriti Mandhana wedding controversy

The drama surrounding Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding refuses to die down anytime soon.

The choreographer Nandika Dwivedi, who was hired for the now indefinitely postponed wedding, and is rumoured to be part of the reason for the wedding being pushed, has now issued a statement putting an end to the fast-spinning rumour mills.

Putting forth her perspective on the matter, Nandika wrote on her Insta Stories, “Over the past few days, I have observed speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for others. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me—particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship—are simply NOT true. It is extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

“Media outlets specifically are publishing articles with information from forums like Reddit, where anyone can post whatever they want, resulting in defamation. Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of; I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please,” she continued.

Nandika further stated, “I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health. I have receiving threats that my family members could see and that is why I had made my account private. Please, I request you all to stop the rumours... I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.” (IANS)

Also Read: Ajay Devgn celebrates 28 years of ‘Ishq’, reminisces love with Kajol