‘A Little Too Much Violence’: Deepika’s Father on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar created history at the box office and has emerged as one of the biggest films in recent years. Not just the audience, but the two-part project has also received praise from the critics. Now, Prakash Padukone, former badminton champion, has spoken about the film and offered his honest opinion.

During a conversation with The Indian Express, Prakash said, “It’s a great film. It’s a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that’s more important.”

His comments went viral, as despite his reservations about the level of violence, he praised the film.

During the interview, he also revealed his relationship with Ranveer. According to Prakash, the two share several common interests. “We do spend a lot of time together. In fact, both families are very close. At least once a year, we go on vacation together. There are a lot of common interests, as he’s very interested in sports. (Agencies)

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