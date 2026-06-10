Fans Swoon Over Deepika’s Pregnancy Glow During Visit to New Bandra Home with Ranveer

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted on the balcony of their new Bandra home on Monday evening. The couple are expected to shift to their new home soon and had perhaps visited the site to oversee the completion of their home. The two were clicked while standing on the balcony, deep in discussion. The video was widely shared on social media, and fans couldn’t help but gush at Deepika’s pregnancy glow, and the baby bump stole the spotlight. On Monday, social media was abuzz with pictures of Ranveer and Deepika standing on the balcony of their new sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra West. The building is quite close to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat which is undergoing renovation at the moment. The couple appeared to be checking on the progress of the interior work as they are preparing to move into their home with their growing family.

Deepika looked chic in an all-white co-ord ensemble, while Ranveer opted for a relaxed look in a red T-shirt, black trousers and a black cap. The couple was seen chatting as they surveyed the work but it was Deepika's visible baby bump that naturally became the focal point of the pictures. (Agencies)

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