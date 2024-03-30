Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life Review; Netizens hail Prithviraj’s intense performance

Prithviraj’s much-awaited survival drama “Aadu jeevitham — The Goat Life” is finally out in theatres. Directed by acclaimed director Blessy, the Malayalam movie has been in the works for over a decade now.

The survival drama is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Benyamin and tells the real-life story of a man Najeeb, who got stuck in the desert of the Middle East and was forced into slavery as a goat man.

The movie which has been hailed as a “spine-chilling” and “cinematic masterpiece”, tells the haunting story of a common man Najeeb, played by Prithviraj. In search of a better life, Najeeb moves to the Middle East to earn money for his family. However, his life takes a tragic turn when he gets stuck in the arid desert and is forced to goatherd.

Living a traumatic life with no food and water, Najeeb reunites with his old friend Hakim, with whom he moved to Saudi Arabia. Together with the help of Ibrahim Qadri, an African labourer, they try to escape the deadly life.

The survival drama has earned full marks from the audience, and critics, who are hailing the movie as one of Indian’s best novel adaptations.

The heart-wrenching performance of Prithviraj as a survivor Najeeb has earned kudos from the netizens, who have hailed his acting saying that he deserves a National Award for this.

Sharing his review on the movie, one user wrote on X, “Prithvi’s performance deserves every accolade. If he didn’t win the National Award, it’d be the biggest shame. Give this man all the awards right now. No competition, nothing.” (Agencies)

