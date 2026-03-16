Aamir Khan cuts birthday cake with Ira, Junaid, Azad and girlfriend Gauri at intimate celebration

Actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on March 14 with an intimate gathering at home, surrounded by family members, close friends and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

A glimpse of the intimate celebration surfaced online late Saturday after former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a short video from the gathering on Instagram. Pathan attended the birthday bash along with his wife, Safa Baig.

The video shows Aamir cutting his birthday cake while guests around him clap and cheer. The actor kept the look casual for the occasion, wearing a striped T-shirt paired with black pants. His children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were also dressed casually in jeans and T-shirts, while Gauri appeared in a green kurti paired with jeans.

The footage captures several playful moments from the evening. In one clip, Ira lights a lighter in place of a candle for the cake before Aamir blows it out. She is later seen smearing a bit of cake cream on his face, adding a light-hearted touch to the family celebration.

Sharing the video, Pathan wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Aamir bhai. Also wonderful to see Ira Khan doing impactful work through Agatsu Foundation, spreading awareness and support for mental health and much more.”

Meanwhile, several colleagues from the film industry took to social media to wish the actor. Kiran Rao shared a birthday video posted by Aamir’s production house and wrote, “HBD to my forever Sikander.” (ANI)

Also Read: " ...my forever Sikander": Kiran Rao extends birthday greetings to Aamir Khan