Aamir Khan condemns stars for ‘unreasonable’ demands on producers, calls it 'shameful'

Aamir Khan slammed today's Bollywood stars by stating that their demands have become unreasonable, putting unreasonable pressure on the producers for the same. He recalled his early days and revealed his own practices regarding the same.

Recently, Aamir Khan sat down for a conversation with Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel, Game Changers. During the conversion, Aamir talked about the unreasonable expectations that actors have today when it comes to the luxuries and facilities they demand from the producers. He mentioned that he has even observed stars getting paid for their drivers and their personal help on the shoot. According to the actor, this puts an unnecessary amount of pressure on the producers, as they are expected to bear the costs of things that have nothing to do with the film itself. He also mentioned that he has seen the problem get worse in today's day and age.

“Stars should get recognition, but not to a point where they start to trouble the producers. There was a system that the producer would pay for the star’s driver and his help on set. I found this practice very strange. I thought, ‘The driver and the help are working for me; why is the producer paying for it?’ If the producer is paying my personal staff, does that mean he will also start paying for my kids’ school fees? Where will this stop?" Khan said while talking to Komal.

He specifically mentioned that producers should only have to pay for the things that are linked with the actual film, like hair, makeup, and costumes. The actor then went on to say that paying for actors' drivers and personal help is not done, especially when you are earning well.

The actor continued, mentioning that this problem is getting worse as time passes, “I hear that stars of today also don’t care to pay their drivers. They ask their producers to pay them. Not just that, but the producer is also paying for the actor’s spot boy. They don’t stop here. They make the producer pay for their trainers and cooks. I have heard that now they keep a live kitchen on set and expect the producer to pay for it. They even demand multiple vanity vans for kitchens and gyms." He clarified that he was not against the actors wanting luxuries; however, the entire industry has to bear the cost of the said luxuries. He emphasised the fact that these actors are earning in crores, yet they are unable to pay for their own needs. This, according to him, is very harmful and sad for the Bollywood industry. He very strongly said that he finds it a shame that even today, actors are being unfair to the producers.

He then later went on to clarify that he thinks that training for films is a reasonable exception. Quoting the example of Dangal, he said that it is fair for producers to pay as long as the film demands it. He later said that his own rule is very simple: “Even today, when I take my family for an outdoor shoot. I always pay from my pocket. I never have expected any of my producers to bear that extra cost. Stars today are taking advantage of their status. Their demands only project them in the wrong light." (agencies)

