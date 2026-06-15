Aamir Khan hosts star-studded event on Lagaan’s 25th anniversary

Mumbai witnessed a glittering evening on June 13 as actor-producer Aamir Khan hosted a grand celebration to mark 25 years of the iconic film Lagaan. The event brought together Bollywood stars, family members, and members of the film fraternity, turning the silver jubilee celebration into a memorable reunion filled with nostalgia and heartfelt moments.

Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan made a special appearance with his partner, Gauri Spratt. The actor opted for an all-black outfit, while Spratt looked elegant in a printed blue shirt paired with beige bottoms. The couple posed for photographers hand in hand, drawing attention at the event.

Imran Khan with Lekha Washington

Actor Imran Khan arrived with partner Lekha Washington. The duo made a stylish appearance, with Imran dressed in a sharp suit and Lekha wearing a graceful saree.

Kajol

Actress Kajol attended the celebration in a striking golden outfit, joining fellow celebrities and members of the original Lagaan team.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan impressed in a pastel pink ensemble and was seen sharing cheerful moments with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Juhi Chawla With Jay Mehta

Actress Juhi Chawla arrived with her husband, businessman Jay Mehta. The couple posed together in traditional attire.

Rekha

Veteran actress Rekha made a graceful appearance in her signature traditional look, adding elegance to the celebration.

Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan attended with husband Nupur Shikhare, showing support for the milestone occasion.

Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan and Junaid Khan

Filmmaker Kiran Rao attended with son Azad Rao Khan, while actor Junaid Khan also joined the celebrations, making it a memorable family gathering as Lagaan completed 25 remarkable years. (Agencies)

Also Read: Aamir Khan Confirms Wedding with Gauri Spratt, Reveals Date for Intimate Ceremony