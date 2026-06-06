Aamir Khan Confirms Wedding with Gauri Spratt, Reveals Date for Intimate Ceremony

Aamir Khan is currently making headlines for rumours regarding his wedding to longtime partner Gauri Spratt. Recently, reports have surfaced online claiming that the actor is planning an intimate ceremony that is set to happen next month.

Finally, he has put an end to all the speculations by confirming the news. Speaking to Variety India, Khan said, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”

The confirmation comes months after Khan stated that marriage was not an immediate priority for them. Opening up about why their plan changed, he added, “Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level.”

The couple is expected to organise a low-key ceremony rather than a grand wedding like other actors. As per reports, the marriage is set to happen at Khan’s residence in the presence of family and close friends.

Earlier, while speaking to Navbharat Times, the actor said, “I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn’t work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hoon (I feel like I am finally complete now).” (Agencies)

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