‘Aamir Khan, it’s time for Dangal 2' Netizens react after Vinesh Phogat enters Olympic 2024 finals

Vinesh Phogat created a record as the first Indian woman to compete for Olympic gold in the wrestling championship. Phogat won the semi-final match against Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman in the women’s 50 kg freestyle category. Her win has given thousands of Indians hope that she will win the gold medal. Since last night, a lot of people have been praising and congratulating Vinesh for her smashing and record-breaking win and entry into the final. However, there are some people who want Nitesh Tiwari and Aamir Khan to make Dangal 2 with her story.

In 2016, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Mona Singh made one of the best sports biographical movies, Dangal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was based on the lives of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters’ Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari’s lives and their inspiring journey in the world of wrestling. Vinesh Phogat, who is Geeta and Babita’s cousin, has also left many Indians inspired with her win and fight for the right things for the past many months.

A lot of netizens took to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and posted that Aamir Khan should make Dangal 2. One person wrote, “Aamir Khan, Sir. Time for #Dangal2”. A netizen posted, “If #VineshPhogat wins Gold medal in this Olympics, I think Nitesh Tiwary should start preparation for #Dangal2. #SaniyaMalhotra can play the negative role in the film.”

“So when are we getting #Dangal2, #VineshPhogat #Wrestling.” asks an X user. A user tagged director Nitesh Tiwari and asked him to get ready to make the sequel based on the wrestler’s life. The user wrote, “@niteshtiwari22 sir, Please get ready for directing #Dangal2 as our queen #VineshPhogat is about to get a medal in @Paris2024. Thankyou for making us proud, #vineshphogat.”

Meanwhile, as soon as Vinesh Phogat entered the finals, Dangal stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh congratulated the wrestler. Sanya shared Vinesh’s video from the match and used the firecracker emojis to celebrate her win. On the other hand, the Thugs of Hindostan star shared an Instagram post that featured the quotes of the Olympic 2024 commentator. The quote reads, “Look at the resilience; she has had a tough year with protests in her country; she was seen crying on the streets, but none of that came in her way today; she fought like a warrior.” (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Both veg and non-veg thalis get costlier as ingredient prices go up’

Also watch: