Aamir Khan on ‘Ek Din’: Why Storytelling Is the Soul of Filmmaking and Human Creativity

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who has produced the recently released film ‘Ek Din’, has said that filmmaking is storytelling at the heart of it. He shared that storytelling is in the DNA of human beings as we have been sharing stories with each other since time immemorial.

The actor spoke with comedian and actor Zakir Khan during the promotions of ‘Ek Din’, and said that filmmaking is storytelling only the tools to tell the story have changed.

He said, “Filmmaking is story telling. Thousands of years ago, when there were no books, people used to tell stories to each other. Filmmaking is still the same today. The only difference is that your tools have changed. Now you have a camera”.

He further mentioned, “You can show the scene by shooting. You’ve got sound. You can put music in it. You can have different characters by casting different actors. So I feel that at the end of the day If I am sitting and telling the story but the story is very boring, then 25 people will switch it off. We are still the same today. You use the best technique to make a film. But if the story doesn’t capture me, I’ll be bored”. (IANS)

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