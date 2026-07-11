Aamir Khan Productions to collaborate with Australian production house for ‘Silkyara 41’

In a cinematic collaboration between India and Australia, Aamir Khan Productions joins hands with Melbourne-based production house Mind Blowing Films to produce the film ‘Silkyara 41’, directed by Kabir Khan.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) shared the announcement of Silkyara 41 on their Instagram handle on Friday. According to the press note by the makers, the feature film is inspired by the extraordinary rescue mission at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand, India, and the remarkable role played by internationally renowned tunnelling expert and local Victorian hero, Arnold Dix.

The film will be written by Australian screenwriter Andrew Anastasios. The IFFM shared the snaps from the event featuring Aamir Khan and Kabir Khan, signifying the debut collaboration of the actor and filmmaker.

“Proud to announce SILKYARA 41, a landmark cinematic collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions, Mind Blowing Films, and Kabir Khan Films, inspired by the extraordinary true story of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue and the remarkable role of Professor Arnold Dix.”

It continued, “More than a film, Silkyara 41 is a celebration of courage, resilience, international collaboration, and the enduring power of the human spirit. As India and Australia enter a new chapter in their friendship, this story stands as a testament to what can be achieved when people come together with one purpose: to bring every worker home safely.”

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan’s last feature film directorial was ‘Chandu Champion’, which starred Kartik Aryan in the lead role. It was released in 2024. (ANI)

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