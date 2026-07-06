Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Exchange Vows in Private Ceremony

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have officially begun a new chapter in their lives after tying the knot in a registered marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Hours after the intimate ceremony, the first inside picture of the newlyweds is finally out.

The pictures, shared by Aamir Khan’s PR team, Spice, on its official Instagram handle, captured Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, completing the registration formalities on Sunday, July 5. The images marked the couple’s first official moments as husband and wife. The two were seen signing their marriage documents in the presence of close family and friends.

The private ceremony was attended by close relatives and friends, including family members who had travelled from overseas for the occasion. Aamir’s children: Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan were present for the wedding, along with Gauri Spratt’s son, making it a close-knit family celebration.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan were also photographed arriving at Aamir’s Pali Hill residence. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who directed Aamir in ‘Lagaan,’ was also among the guests. Actors Elli AvrRam and Vir Das, former cricketer Irfan Pathan and politician Raj Thackeray were also spotted arriving for the celebrations.

The actor’s Mumbai residence had been transformed for the occasion with decorative lights and festive decor. Preparations had been underway through the weekend, with workers seen setting up seating arrangements and making final touches despite intermittent rain in the city.

The wedding marks a new chapter in Aamir’s personal life. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir made his relationship with Gauri Spratt public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year, introducing her to the media. (ANI)

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