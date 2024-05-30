Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan debuts film ‘Maharaj’ to release on June 14 on Netflix

Maharaj’, the debut film of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, is all set to release on June 14 on Netflix. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari, who has a special appearance.

The release date was officially announced by the streaming giant on Wednesday, as it dropped the first look of the film starring Junaid and Jaideep.

In the poster, Junaid is seen sporting a moustache, looking dapper in English wear — a vest coat paired with a crisp white shirt.

Jaideep is seen sporting a tilak on his forehead and has his hair tied in a bun. For accessories, he’s wearing rudraksh and gold jewellery for a royal look.

According to a statement by Netflix, the film is set in 1862. The story revolves around the Maharaja Libel Case and is about the story of a religious leader who takes legal action against a newspaper for claiming that he shares inappropriate relationships with his followers. A Yash Raj Films production, ‘Maharaj’ is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

Talking about Junaid, he has two more films lined up after ‘Maharaj’. Junaid has just started working on his third film with actress Khushi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with ‘The Archies’ by Zoya Akhtar.

The yet-untitled film is said to be very different from the other two films he has done, according to a source from the unit. He also has a yet-untitled film with Sai Pallavi, who is currently busy working with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film ‘Ramayan’ by Nitesh Tiwari. (IANS)

