Aayush Sharma reacts to trolls saying he married Arpita for money

Aayush Sharma is gearing up for the release of his next called “Ruslaan”. With this movie is stepping away from his ‘comfort zone’ that is the Khan family or Salman Khan’s wings, Salman Khan Films (SKF). His last two films were with Salman Khan. But now, Aayush is eager and greedy to explore and challenge himself as an actor and has been openly talking about the same. Of late, during the promotions of “Ruslaan”, Aayush has been opening up about his personal life. He recently reacted to the trolls claiming that he must have married Arpita Khan for her money.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Aayush Sharma openly shared his feelings even frustration about the untrue reports and information that keep surfacing about him online. He talked about how social media decided a lot of things for him. Recalling the time he was getting married to Arpita Khan, Aayush shares some people wrote that he got a diamond studded sherwani. He said that he was still waiting for that sherwani. Another one wrote that he received a Bentley in dowry. Aayush asks Bentley’s whereabouts not that he wants one.

Well, not just the expensive gifts, Aayush Sharma also talked about the background check done by social media enthusiasts.

Guess what, even that’s not it. When Aayush was marrying Arpita, who is the youngest sister of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, people alleged that he was marrying for money and not love. Some even said that he was marrying Arpita to gain access to Bollywood. Aayush savagely responded to these claims in the recent chat. He said that he comes from a good family with a political background. His parents have given him a lot and hence, he does not crave money. Aayush also shares that he was a struggling actor who had given about 300 auditions yet nothing worked for him. It was then that he met and befriended Arpita Khan. “So, will Arpita not know about my character before marriage? Was she that naive? Won’t the whole Khan family know about me? This is a baseless conversation,” he said. Aayush also reveals that he told Salman Khan and the family that he was going to quit acting as it was not working out. It was Salman who offered to mentor him. (Agencies)

