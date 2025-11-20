Actor Ariana Grande opens up on possibility of ‘Wicked 3’

Actor Ariana Grande shared a video on Instagram that showed her and her Wicked: For Good co-star, Cynthia Erivo, discussing the movie at a recent panel, according to People. “You mentioned ‘farewell tour.’ If we’ve learned anything from Cher, we can count on there always being another farewell tour,” Grande joked at the start of the clip. “So I don’t think anyone’s going anywhere.”

“Was that a confirmation of Wicked 3 just now?” a moderator on the panel asked Grande.

“No, no, I don’t know,” Grande added. “I mean, first of all, I know that there’s a great peace that’s coming along with this coming out, and I think there’s a peace that’s felt, because people will finally get to know the full truth of these women,” Grande said, as quoted by People.

“No one’s going anywhere. We’re not saying goodbye to anything. These characters will be a part of our hearts always. They’ve changed our lives irrevocably and permanently, and I’m so grateful for that.”

“It makes me really emotional, I’ll see a little kid and they’ll say, ‘Glinda!’ That’s going to be the rest of our lives,” she added. “I get choked up saying it, but I think I will miss this particular work. The work that we were able to do together was really special and really challenging in the most delicious ways,” according to People.

While Universal, the studio behind the Wicked movies, has not yet announced any future follow-ups to For Good, there are potentially more stories from the land of Oz to adapt for the big screen. L. Frank Baum, the author who originally wrote The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the 1900s, published 14 total books in the Oz book series in the early 20th century, according to People.

‘Wicked: For Good’ will be in theatres on November 21. (ANI)

