Actor Sonam Kapoor gives a warm shoutout to the ‘best dad in the world’

Actor Sonam Kapoor has sent the sweetest message for her “forever inspiration” - her father, actor Anil Kapoor, on his birthday.

Sharing a carousel of pictures that essentially capture the father-daughter’s heartwarming camaraderie, also presenting rare and personal glimpses from her childhood days.

In a shoutout to her father, Sonam wrote, “Happy Birthday to my hero and to my forever inspiration. Your energy, discipline, passion, and love for life amaze me every single day.

Grateful to be your daughter. Love you endlessly. @anilskapoor. The best dad in the world.” Among the pictures, the actor shared many of her childhood moments, including one from a birthday. Also featured were a few priceless moments between her son, Vayu and her father.

Many celebrities also extended their wishes to Anil Kapoor, including Anupam Kher, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’, alongside stars like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. (ANI)

