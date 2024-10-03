Actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s show

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri walked the ramp as showstoppers for renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra at an event Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage.

Indian Minorities Foundation had organised the event; amongst others who walked the ramp were actors: Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap and Hina Khan. At the gathering, Triptii donned an elegant lehenga featuring pink and gold brocade, complemented by ornate jewellery. Kartik Aaryan sported a sophisticated black bandhgala adorned with intricate threadwork, paired with an asymmetrical kurta. The two were spotted on stage, posing for photos. Sonali Bendre graced the occasion with a beautiful Paithani saree. Despite her ongoing battle with breast cancer, Hina made a courageous appearance on the runway, wearing a delicate light pink traditional ensemble.

According to the news agency ANI, Triptii spoke about women’s empowerment in India, “All I want to say is because of women’s empowerment every daughter in India feels safe. Every woman gets an opportunity and has the courage to fulfil their dreams. In every field, women are moving ahead, and it will only go up from here,” she said. Kartik said that in “entertainment, our country is ahead, and, on this aspect, we are bringing “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” this Diwali”.

Hina said, “We are all going through something or have survived something; we are all survivors...I am fighting the battle and one day I will also be a survivor...this walk is a walk of courage, service and heritage. My journey is not easy...the chemo is very hard but I put in my efforts and God also gives me the spirit to bounce back...” (Agencies)

