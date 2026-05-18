Shekhar Kapur Picks John Abraham as His Top Choice for Next James Bond

At a time when the search for the next James Bond has intensified, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has voted for his top choice after Hollywood’s Daniel Craig.

Taking to his X handle, Shekhar Kapur shared that actor John Abraham would be perfect as the next 007.

“As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and certainly good actor with the ‘Bond Charm’,” he wrote.

The filmmaker also noted, “By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth.”

Shekhar Kapur’s tweet quickly caught the attention, including that of John Abraham himself. Humbled by Kapur’s appreciation, John replied, “Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur. Truly humbled by your words and encouragement. Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him... this means a lot to me.”

The actor playfully added, “As for Bond... I’ll happily start practising my martini order immediately. Shaken, not stirred.” (ANI)

Also Read: Mark Ruffalo Says He’s Being Targeted for Speaking Out Against Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery Merger