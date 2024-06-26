Actress Janhvi Kapoor walks for Rahul Mishra in Paris for Haute Couture Week

Actress Janhvi Kapoor became the muse for ace couturier Rahul Mishra in Paris for Haute Couture Week and said that there was a “meditative zen-like vibration in the room”. Making her international runway debut in a scintillating mermaid-style garment from Mishra’s Couture Fall 2024 collection named Aura, Janhvi shared a motley of pictures from her walk on Instagram.

Captioning the images, Janhvi wrote: “A first thank you @rahulmishra_7 for having me as a part of your spectacular show that encapsulated energies and auras so beautifully.”

“There was a meditative zen-like vibration in the room that felt like such a change of pace compared to the exciting but hectic madness at Paris Couture Week that was contagious right till the door of your show.”

The silhouette featured a mermaid-style holographic skirt with a glittery embroidered skirt paired with a dramatic train and a heavily embellished black bustier. She completed her look with soft, cascading waves and dewy make-up.

The actress added: “The slow soulful music, the patiently gliding models in your intricate garments, and most importantly, you and your family and team’s sincerity, simplicity, unadulterated creativity, and passion made this a perfect first.”

In 2020, Mishra became the first Indian designer to showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris. In 2014, he was honoured with the prestigious International Woolmark Prize at Milan Fashion Week, becoming the first Indian designer to win the award. The award-winning couturier’s label design philosophy is based on the three E’s: Environment, Employment, and Empowerment.

Talking about Janhvi’s recent projects, she was last seen in the film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ starring Rajkummar Rao.

On Monday, the makers announced that her upcoming film ‘Ulajh’, which was earlier slated to hit the screen on July 5, will now release on August 2.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film revolves around the life of a young Indian Foreign Service officer and also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. (Agencies)

