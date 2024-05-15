Actress Shamita Shetty has endometriosis, to undergo surgery: 'Listen to your body', she says

Actress Shamita Shetty was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with endometriosis and will be undergoing surgery, going by her video on social media.

Shamita took to Instagram, where she was seen talking about endometriosis, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. The video, captured by her sister Shilpa Shetty, features Shamita in a hospital bed, with Shilpa commenting, “What a view... Waah, Kya hua hai.”

Shamita responds, “I have endometriosis, I didn’t even know what it was. All the women out there please google endometriosis. You need to know what this problem is all about.”

Shilpa then asks, “Why should they know?”, to which Shamita replies, “Because you probably have it and you don’t even know you have it and it is painful. It’s uncomfortable.” Shilpa then asks her sister if she has “any last words before the surgery.”

Shamita shared that the pain in the body is for a reason and “listen to your body” and then Shilpa concluded the video by saying, “swasth raho mast raho.”

For the caption, Shamita wrote: “Did you know that almost 40 per cent of women suffer from endometriosis.. and most of us are unaware of this disease!!!” (IANS)

