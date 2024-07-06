Actress Shruti Haasan starts shooting for Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is known for her roles in films like ‘Gabbar Is Back', ‘D-Day', and ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', has begun shooting for her upcoming film ‘Coolie', which also stars Tamil megastar Rajinikanth.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself updating her fans about the shoot.

Shruti captioned the picture: “Day 1 #Coolie.”

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for ‘Kaithi', ‘Leo', and ‘Vikram', which starred Shruti’s father, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

According to reports, Rajinikanth will sport a salt-and-pepper look with a hairstyle and beard in ‘Coolie', reminiscent of his look in ‘Kaala.’

The music and background score for the film are composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

This marks his fifth collaboration with Rajinikanth after ‘Petta', ‘Darbar', ‘Jailer', and ‘Vettaiyan', and his fourth collaboration with Lokesh after ‘Master', ‘Vikram', and ‘Leo'.

‘Coolie’ is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025 in standard and IMAX formats. The film will be released in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

In addition to the IMAX format, the makers are also planning to release the film in 2D and 3D formats. (IANS)

