Adele confirms engagement Flashes ring during Las Vegas residency

A dele flaunted a massive ring during her Las Vegas residency and everyone thinks she’s gotten engaged to beau Rich Paul. While Adele hasn’t confirmed anything verbally, her fans are sure that she’s hinting at something as she stunned everyone with her ring during one of her stage performances. She flaunted her pear-shaped jewellery while performing “I Drink Wine”.

It was a sweet moment that got captured as she sang and dramatically flaunted the ring that she was wearing on her ring finger. In the moment captured, Adele sang, “In these crazy times I hope to find / Something I can cling on to,” proudly flashing the ring. When a fan proposed to her from the audience, she cheekily responded, “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married, so I can’t.”

Adele and Rich Paul have been together since 2021. The two don’t make many public appearances together but are said to be going strong. Their engagement rumours were fuelled when she was seen leaving London’s Chiltern Firehouse wearing the ring. (Agencies)

