Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar-The Revenge’ Storms the Box Office — ₹1,365 Crore and Still Roaring!

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" starring Ranveer Singh has raked in a staggering Rs. 1,365 crore worldwide since its release on March 19.

The film's massive global haul has cemented its position as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, underscoring Dhar's knack for delivering large-scale cinematic spectacles that resonate with audiences across markets.

A tweet from the film's banner Jio Studios on X shared a day-wise break-up that the Ranveer Singh-starrer collected Rs. 867 crore in India NBOC, with a strong hold beyond its opening week, adding Rs. 53 crore on Day 8, Rs. 42 crore on Day 9, Rs. 64 crore on Day 10, and Rs. 71 crore on Day 11.

Globally, the film has amassed a whopping Rs. 1,365 crore gross, including Rs. 1,023 crore from India and Rs. 342 crore from overseas markets.

The tweet read: "#DhurandharTheRevenge owns the moment, the screen, and the world. Day-wise break-up | India NBOC Week 1: Rs 637 Cr*, DAY 8: Rs 53 Cr*, DAY 9: Rs 42 Cr* DAY 10: Rs 64 Cr*, DAY 11: Rs 71 Cr*, India: Rs 867 Cr*."

"Worldwide GBOC (11 Days), India: Rs 1023 Cr*, Overseas: Rs 342 Cr* Book Your Tickets Now. In Cinemas Worldwide. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam." (IANS)

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