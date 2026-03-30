Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh come together for an ‘epic night’

Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan was seen at tending BJP leader Mohit Kamboj’s daughter Mishka Kamboj’s birthday party alongside some other prominent names from the film industry, such as Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

Sanjay’s better half, Maanayata Dutt, took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a photo from the star-studded birthday bash.

Posting the still on social media, Maanayata wrote, “Could the night be any more epic? (sic)”

In one of the glimpses from the fun night, which has gone viral on social media, Ranveer was seen singing the title track from his film “Dhurandhar”. His co-star, Sanjay Dutt, also later joined him on the stage.

Shifting our focus to Shah Rukh Khan, after “Jawan”, he is presently busy with Siddharth Anand’s highly awaited “King”.

The drama will also see SRK sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. (IANS)

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