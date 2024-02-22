Adult entertainment star Johnny Sins talks about experience of working with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm after his ad about sexual health awareness with adult entertainment star Johnny Sins. The ad was made spoof life but with the intent to spread awareness. The ad spread like wildfire because of the unimagined collaboration. Rashami Desai, Sayantani Ghosh slammed Ranveer Singh and the makers claiming that the ad was a dig at the TV industry. Johnny Sins who worked in the ad has shared his experience of working with the “Ram Leela” actor.

Johnny Sins interacted with YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt recently. The adult star opened up on his visit to India and shared his experience of working with Ranveer Singh. Johnny said that his appearance in the project had been a secret. The makers had not declared it beforehand hence, his trip to India was kept a secret. Johnny shared that it has been a little hard as he has come to India for the first time but lamented about not being able to see the country. However, he says his experience so far has been nice. Johnny has met people who have been very nice to him so far.

On working with Ranveer Singh, Johnny shared that it was the first time he met the Bollywood actor. He said Ranveer was awesome and revealed everyone really admired him on set. Johnny shares that he liked being around Ranveer. Johnny played Bhavna Chauhan’s husband in the ad.

The adult entertainment star was surprised to see so many people on set. He says he has not seen so many people on set before. Johnny says the largest set he has ever been to in the US has been of 15 people. His shoots for adult content, Johnny shares consist of only 3 to 5 people. Usually, it is just him and the girl.

Rashami Desai slammed the makers and the ad and shared that she was hurt as she felt it maligned the image of the TV industry and its actors. Sayantani Ghosh echoed her sentiments about the ad. Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor and others were all in splits of laughter and found the ad in good humour. They shared their reactions in comments on his ad post. Bhavna dismissed Rashami’s allegations saying that was not the intention of the makers. Andy Kumar also differed from Rashami’s POV. (Agencies)

