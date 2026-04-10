Aimee Baruah hails women’s reservation push as ‘very positive’, urges greater role in governance

Actress Aimee Baruah on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s push for women’s reservation in legislative bodies, calling it a “very positive development”. She also urged women to take on larger roles in governance.

Speaking to ANI, Baruah, who is also the wife of Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, highlighted the growing presence and participation of women in public life.

“This is a very positive development; in all the meetings and public gatherings we have attended, we have observed that women constitute the largest segment of the audience, so this is indeed excellent news,” she said.

Emphasising the evolving role of women, she added, “Women are no longer merely managing households; they will now play a role in governing the nation as well. This is a truly wonderful thing. I firmly believe that women should step forward, as their presence, and particularly their distinct approach to work, makes a meaningful impact in every sphere.”

Expressing confidence in the impact of increased representation, Baruah said, “I feel confident that they will lead our society to even greater heights. As a woman myself, I was absolutely delighted by this news. PM Modi has consistently strived to bring women to the forefront.”

Her remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that reservation for women in legislative bodies is the “need of the hour”. (ANI)

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