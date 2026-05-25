Aishwarya Rai’s Glamorous Day-One Look Steals Spotlight at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again reaffirmed her status as the “Queen of Cannes” with a glamorous return to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 on May 22, marking her 24th appearance at the prestigious global event. Her comeback put an end to speculation about her absence this year and immediately became one of the festival’s highlights.

For her first red carpet appearance, Aishwarya stunned in a striking blue mermaid-style couture gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. The shimmering ensemble featured a sculpted silhouette paired with a flowing satin cape that added a dramatic, ethereal effect. She completed the look with soft glam makeup, her signature winged eyeliner, blue-toned eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. Her accessories remained elegant yet minimal, including a diamond-and-sapphire collar necklace, drop earrings, and stacked rings.

Her second look for the festival was equally captivating. She wore a blush-pink Sophie Couture gown featuring a strapless pleated bodice and a dramatic cape, adorned with floral jeweled accents at the waist and neckline. Styled by Mohit Rai, the outfit was worn for a L’Oréal event along the French Riviera, further adding to her standout appearances of the day.

Adding to the buzz, Hollywood actor Eva Longoria shared a heartwarming moment with Aishwarya at the event. Overjoyed to see her friend, Longoria warmly embraced her and remarked, “That’s my best friend… we have arrived,” followed by the playful line, “Cannes can start now.” The interaction quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the duo’s affectionate exchange. (Agencies)

Also Read: Cannes 2026 winners revealed as film festival concludes with spectacular closing ceremony