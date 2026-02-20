Akshay Kumar Condemns Racism Against Northeast Indians on National TV

On Wheel of Fortune India, Akshay Kumar did what very few celebrities consistently choose to do, he turned a mainstream entertainment platform into a space for social reckoning, further acknowledging the racism that takes place against North East Indians.

It all began when a contestant shared her lived experience of racial abuse faced by people from the Northeast, to which Akshay leaned into and completely acknowledged it, further making his stand known.

Rather than positioning himself as a distant ally, he made the issue personal. The actor further called his makeup artist Kin, who is from Manipur, onto the stage.

He stated, “There is a boy with me, who does my makeup and takes care of me. He is here, Kin.”

Further when Kin narrated his experience of being mocked, stereotyped, reduced to slurs like “Chinese,” “Chinky,” “Momo”, Akshay seemed disturbed and shocked.

Akshay didn’t dilute the moment with politeness or denial, and said that “Today, after listening to Kin, I am convinced that these things happen.”

He further said, “I want to tell all the people of India, there is discrimination with the people of North-East. They are all Indians. They are as much Indians as I am, you are and the people sitting here.”

He went further, reminding viewers that the same people who are mocked for their features are often the first to stand at the borders.

“There is so much contribution for this country. The Naga Regiment… Kargil war, Bangladesh war. They have given their blood. They are Indians.”

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar is currently seen hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune. (IANS)

Also Read: Popstar Miley Cyrus: Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am