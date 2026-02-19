Popstar Miley Cyrus: Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am

Grammy-winning popstar Miley Cyrus is set to revisit the moments, music and memories that defined her Hannah Montana era.

Cyrus, who starred on the hit TV show between 2006 and 2011, said in a statement: “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.

“The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

The upcoming special with Alex Cooper will feature some never-before-seen archival footage, and Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, feels that the show’s legacy will continue to live on, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Ayo said: “Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations.

“Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.” (IANS)

