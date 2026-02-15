Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar inaugurates Andheri’s flower show

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday stepped out in the city to inaugurate Andheri’s flower show, modelled on the lines of BMC’s annual exhibition at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo in Byculla.

The two-day festival, being held on February 14 and 15 from 8am to 9pm, has been initiated by Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam.

Speaking at the event, Akshay said, “Mumbai is a very busy city. Some people are rushing to meetings, others are racing against deadlines, some are heading to shoots. Some have to rush to their families. I’ve even seen that some don’t have time.If you stop someone to ask the time, they may not even have a moment to tell you. So, today, BMC has organized this lovely flower show. I would say that this flower show should take place twice a year, so people can pause and reconnect with themselves. When you walk through the show, you begin to understand the quiet power of patience.”

The BMC has also accepted a suggestion given by renowned Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar under the BJP’s ‘Awaaz Mumbaikaranchaa, Sankalp Bhajapcha’ campaign to organize a citywide cleanliness competition.

MLA Ameet Satam said, “The competition, titled ‘Mumbai Clean League’ — a name coined by Akshay Kumar — will be led by him. This initiative will help improve Mumbai’s ranking in the Swachh Bharat mission. The cleanliness drive will involve citizen participation across the city. The evaluation process will be conducted by a third-party agency to be appointed by the BMC.”

The event is being organized by the BMC in association with the Tree Authority, Tree Cities and Majhi Vasundhara initiative. The civic body’s K-West ward has spearheaded the arrangements. (ANI)

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra mark Valentine’s Day ‘Titanic’ style