Akshay Kumar Reflects on Raveena Tandon: ‘Earlier She Was a Heroine, Now She’s a Heroine’s Mother’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, whose romance with actress Raveena Tandon during the 1990s enjoyed extensive public attention, has now spoken up about the actress.

The actor attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ in the city on Thursday. The actor spoke with the media on the sidelines of the trailer launch, and shared how times has changed as his former flame once ruled Bollywood as a heroine but now she has become the heroine’s mother. The superstar pointed to Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani.

The actor also lauded Raveena for her professionalism and strong set of ethics, as he said, “I want to tell you about Raveena that she has been very very professional. I still remember, I was shooting a film where the sun was about to set. And when the sun was about to set, there were only 25-30 minutes. And the green room was very far and she had to quickly change and come. That was impossible. But I still remember, she went to the generator van and quickly changed and came”.

“So that has been, a lot of changes have happened. She is a brilliant actor. And one more thing that has changed, earlier she was a heroine, now she is a heroine’s mother”, he added.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were among Bollywood’s most talked-about couples of the 1990s. Their romance reportedly blossomed after working together in films such as ‘Mohra’, whose blockbuster success and iconic songs made them a fan-favourite pair. During the late 1990s, the two were engaged and publicly acknowledged their relationship, but the engagement was eventually called off and they went their separate ways. (IANS)

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