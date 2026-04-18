Raveena Tandon Receives Honour at Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan

Actor Raveena Tandon on Wednesday attended the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ organised by Nari Shakti Vichar Manch in Mumbai.

Presided by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the actor joined Global Teacher Prize Winner Rouble Nagi, singer Vaishali Samant, actor Prajaktta Mali, and fashion designer Archana Kochhar, among others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena shared glimpses from the event. “Thank you @devendra_fadnavis ji @ameet.satam ji for the honour #naarishaktivandanadhiniyam. Wishing success to the easy passage to inclusivity, contribution and empowerment of women towards the enrichment of our nations politics. Jai Maharashtra, Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Vande Mataram,” she wrote.

The actor also included pictures of family dinner.

“Moments like these that one treasures forever. dinner with the family, three moms and 6 kids! All ours.” (ANI)

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