Hair fall is a common concern that can be caused by stress, poor nutrition, improper hair care and excessive use of chemical treatments. However, adopting a healthy lifestyle and following a proper hair care routine can help reduce breakage and maintain healthy hair.

Regular trimming every six to eight weeks helps remove damaged ends and prevent split ends. Stress management is equally important, as prolonged stress can disrupt the hair growth cycle. Practising yoga and meditation can help reduce stress and support overall well-being.

Avoid washing hair with excessively hot water, as it can strip the scalp of its natural oils, leaving strands dry and brittle. Wet hair is particularly vulnerable to breakage, so use a wide-toothed comb or allow it to air-dry before styling. Tight hairstyles should also be avoided, as they can pull at the roots and damage hair follicles.

Choosing the right shampoo according to your scalp type is essential. Avoid products containing harsh chemicals such as sulphates and parabens. Regular conditioning helps keep hair smooth and reduces breakage. A balanced diet rich in protein and iron, combined with regular exercise, can also support healthy hair growth. Excessive colouring, straightening, perming and heat styling can weaken hair. Limit the use of blow dryers and curling irons, and apply heat-protective products whenever necessary. Weekly oil massages may also help nourish the scalp and improve blood circulation. Avoid using too many chemical-based styling products.

Several natural ingredients are traditionally used in homemade hair care remedies. An egg mask, prepared with egg white, olive oil and honey, can provide nourishment. Coconut milk, which contains protein and essential fats, is another popular ingredient used in hair masks. Green tea contains antioxidants and is often used as a scalp rinse. A mixture of Greek yoghurt and honey can also be applied as a conditioning mask. Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is rich in vitamin C and is traditionally used to support scalp health. A paste of amla powder and lime juice can be applied to the scalp and rinsed off after an hour. Licorice root is another traditional remedy used to soothe the scalp and address dryness and dandruff.

While these practices may help improve hair care and reduce breakage, persistent or excessive hair loss should not be ignored. Consulting a dermatologist can help identify underlying causes and ensure appropriate treatment. (Agencies)

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