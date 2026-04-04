Akshay Kumar’s Unsung Support Powers Indian Martial Artists’ Thailand Training and Kudo Journey

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been keeping his selfless act to the world of martial arts away from the limelight, a fact that was shared by contestant Vispy while an episode of the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune.

Following the high-octane ‘Double Dhamaka’ round, Vispy took a heartfelt moment to step away from the game and share how Akshay has been actively involved in the welfare of martial arts students. Vispy revealed to the audience that he is a long-time student of the training programs championed by Akshay.

He highlighted how the superstar helps students to train in the art in Thailand and takes care of their end-to-end finance too.

He said, “Sir, main aapka student hoon saalo se. Main yeh kehna chahta hoon ki Akshay Sir kaafi eligible students ko select karte hain aur unko training ke liye apne khud ke paison se Thailand bhejte hain International competitions ke liye bhi woh financially help karte hain.”

He also expressed deep gratitude for Akshay’s instrumental role in bringing Kudo,a hybrid martial art, to the forefront in India.

Rather than dwelling on his financial contributions, Akshay chose to focus on the core values of the sport that shaped his own life. He stated, “Main sirf yeh kehna chahta hoon ki self-discipline is one of the greatest things to do. Martial arts seekhne ke liye koi age nahi chahiye.”

For the uninitiated, Akshay himself is a trainee in the field of martial arts and other similar forms, for years.

The actor, in his movies, prefers to perform high-end stunts on his own, without any body double. (IANS)

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