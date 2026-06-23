‘Toy Story 5’ Scores Record US Debut, Becomes 2026’s Biggest Box Office Opener

Disney’s ‘Toy Story 5’ is coming in hot, ruling over the box office with USD 160 million from 4,425 North American theatres.

With this, the film has secured the biggest domestic debut of the year, surpassing Universal’s ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’, which made USD 131.7 million, reported Variety.

‘Toy Story 5’ also ranks as the largest start in Disney and Pixar’s beloved ‘Toy Story’ franchise, supplanting the record set by 2019’s ‘Toy Story 4’ with USD 120 million. It further scored the second-largest animated opening weekend in history, trailing only behind 2018’s ‘Incredibles 2’ with USD 182.7 million. On the other hand, the latest ‘Toy Story’ sequel has opened with USD 152 million overseas, followed by a sensational global tally of USD 312 million.

Directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, ‘Toy Story 5’ follows Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the gang of anthropomorphic toys as their owner, Bonnie, is seen getting addicted to her new favourite gadget, a kiddie smart tablet known as Lilypad. (ANI)

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