US President Donald Trump Says Iran Deal Not Final, Warns of Renewed Military Action

EVIAN: Just 48 hours ahead of the signing of the crucial peace deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the MoU is “not final,” threatening that the war may resume if “they don’t behave.”

Speaking during a bilateral Meeting with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the G7 summit, Trump firmly stated that the US will go back to “dropping bombs” if he is unappreciative of the final shape of the deal.

Asked by reporters if the agreement between US and Iran was now final, Trump said, “It’s not final. It’s a memorandum of understanding, and if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting them, dropping bombs on their heads. If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head. Okay? ‘Cause they’ve misbehaved for 47 years.” (ANI)

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