Alka Yagnik Speaks on Health Struggles After Receiving Padma Bhushan

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has shared an emotional note after receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan, expressing gratitude for the honour while opening up about her recent health struggles.

The celebrated singer was presented the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. During the ceremony, Yagnik was seen taking support from security and event staff while walking, prompting concern among fans.

Later, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Yagnik revealed that she had stayed away from the public eye for the past two years due to health issues. She thanked her fans for standing by her with love, prayers, and messages during the difficult phase.

“For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight and public appearances. Through it all, your love, prayers, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way,” she wrote.

Calling the Padma Bhushan one of the highest civilian honours in the country, Yagnik said she accepted it “with a heart full of gratitude.” She added that the recognition was not hers alone, but also belonged to the listeners who embraced her voice across generations and supported her through both success and challenges.

Describing the moment as especially meaningful, the singer said it symbolised not only recognition of her work but also the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. She also shared that she is “slowly finding” her way back.

Yagnik thanked President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of India for the honour.

Known for her melodious voice and versatility, Alka Yagnik remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated playback singers. Over the years, she has delivered several iconic songs, including Choli Ke Peeche, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, Hum Tum, Ghoongat Ki Aad Se and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, cementing her place as one of the most successful voices in Indian film music. (ANI)

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