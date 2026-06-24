Sharvari on ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’: Every actor dreams of a story that stays with people

Sharvari has penned a note filled with gratitude for all the love coming her way for her latest release “Main Vaapas Aaunga” and said that every actor dreams of being part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre.

Sharvari shared a string of images of clips featuring reviews, comments, theatre and BTS of the making of the song “Maskara”.

She wrote in the caption section: “I don’t know if there’s a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people’s hearts. The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love… I’ve been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes.”

“Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling. Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love,” she concluded. Sharvari’s co-star Vedang Raina dropped a comment for the actress and wrote: “You deserve all of this Jiya.” (IANS)

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