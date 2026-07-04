‘Alpha’ Public Review: Alia Bhatt Starrer Draws Mixed Reactions Over Story

The newly released film “Alpha” has received a mixed response from audiences, with viewers divided over its storyline, action sequences, and overall execution.

While some praised the performances of the lead cast, others criticized the film for its weak plot and excessive focus on action. Several viewers appreciated Alia Bhatt’s action-packed performance, calling it strong and impactful, while Bobby Deol’s role also stood out for many. Audiences praised Bobby Deol’s performance and felt he played the negative role convincingly.

However, not all reactions were favorable. A section of the audience described the film as “meaningless,” criticizing its story, direction, and music. Some viewers felt the film relied heavily on action sequences. Echoing a similar sentiment, one audience member said, “I saw the movie Alpha, but I didn’t like it much. The name of the movie was too big. That’s why I came to see the movie. But the story of the movie is not good at all.”

“The fighting is meaningless. 90% of the movie is fighting. It’s meaningless. I don’t think the movie will run. And the plot is also bad. The direction is very weak. The music is also not good. The story of the movie is not good. The story should be good. But the story is not good.”

Another mentioned, “I didn’t like the movie. Don’t expect too much from the movie. Alpha is a spy movie. But when you watch the movie, you won’t feel that you are watching a spy universe.” A few audience members also praised the film, particularly highlighting Alia Bhatt’s action sequences and performance. One moviegoer said, “I liked the film. In the beginning, I didn’t like it much, but slowly the story got interesting. Bobby performed very well.”

Another remarked, “I really liked the movie. All the actors performed well. Bobby performed very well. Alia Bhatt’s acting was also good. Both halves were good. I really liked the title track.”

Overall, “Alpha” has opened to a divided response—while performances, especially of Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, have earned praise, the film’s storytelling and execution have left audiences split.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The spy thriller is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe and features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The story revolves around an assassin on a mission to bring down her stepfather’s secret illegal soldier program, only to find herself facing another skilled assassin along the way. (IANS)

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