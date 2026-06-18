‘Alpha’ Trailer Out: Alia, Sharvari Face Bobby Deol; Hrithik’s Surprise Appearance Steals Spotlight

Actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have raised excitement around ‘Alpha’ after the makers finally unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming action thriller, offering a deeper look into the film’s story and introducing fans to the journey of a young assassin in the YRF Spy Universe.

The two-minute-and-thirty-four-second film opens with Bobby Deol’s character naming Alia Bhatt’s character Sita after her mother, Janaki. Through Sita’s voiceover, the narrative draws on the tale of a princess who was abducted by a demon, only to rewrite her own destiny by fighting back instead of waiting to be rescued.

As the trailer progresses, it shifts into high-octane action with Alia leading several combat sequences and chase scenes.

Sharvari makes a striking entry as a woman Sita initially struggles to trust, but the two gradually join forces as they take on a dangerous mission. The preview hints at a growing partnership between the characters as they confront a powerful enemy.

Anil Kapoor also appears in a major role, adding another layer to the story, while Bobby Deol is seen as the film’s chief antagonist. The trailer builds towards what appears to be a grim climax before ending on a cliffhanger with the reveal of a mysterious man whose identity has been deliberately kept under wraps. Fans speculate that the character may be portrayed by Hrithik Roshan. However, the trailer offers only a fleeting glimpse of the enigmatic figure, revealing nothing more than his striking green eyes in the final shot. The movie has been made under the direction of Shiv Rawail, who is best known for his work in ‘The Railway Men’ series. The intense action-packed drama, ‘Alpha,’ is set to release worldwide in theatres on July 3, 2026. (ANI)

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