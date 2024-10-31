Inspiring Dreams Beyond Boundaries: A journey from rural Assam to Mrs India Galaxy Crown

Born in the humble village of Jakhalabandha, the journey of Rinima Borah Agarwal is one of resilience, ambition, and a commitment to uplift others. Growing up in a family of modest means, English wasn’t spoken around her, but her parents prioritized her education. Attending Sacred Heart School in Tezpur, she aspired to create a better future. At 16, driven by this dream, she moved to Bengaluru through an education loan. From 2006 onward, she simultaneously joined the corporate world while pursuing her college degree, working night shifts to pay for my hostel fees, pocket money, and education loan, while attending regular college during the day. Balancing both work and studies, she gained 17 years of experience in corporates like Dell. But her vision extended beyond the corporate world. In 2021, she founded Miss Momo, an inclusive clothing brand that celebrates real women of all shapes, sizes, ages, and backgrounds. Through Miss Momo, she aimed to challenge outdated beauty standards, drawing from personal experiences of being bullied for her looks, her Northeastern roots, and her height.This year, she pursued another dream by competing in Mrs. India Inc., hoping to showcase that marriage and family life do not limit a woman’s potential.

She aspired to represent Northeastern women and demonstrate that she, too, are capable of excelling on global platforms. After rigorous preparation, she was crowned Mrs. India Galaxy on May 27, 2024. This win marked a milestone, as she became the first Assamese woman to hold this title. In August 2025, she will proudly represent India at the Mrs. Galaxy pageant in Orlando, Florida, with hopes of bringing the crown back home. Beyond this international stage, her goal is to use the platform to inspire others, especially women in Assam’s rural communities. She understood the challenges they face, and wanted them to believe that their beginnings do not define their destiny. Her ambition is to connect with the Assam government to create accessible educational programmes, starting with English and vocational skills training for rural schools.

Early exposure to quality education transformed her life, and she believed similar opportunities can empower others to dream beyond limitations. She hoped to collaborate with private schools for student exchange programmes and community engagement, creating pathways for talented girls from rural Assam to experience metropolitan environments and broaden their horizons. Her journey, fueled by a passion for community service, goes beyond the title. She is committed to giving back to the community, driven by the memory of my own struggles and the desire to support others.

