American rapper Megan Thee Stallion chokes back tears onstage after AI sex tape goes viral

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion had an emotional moment while she performed on stage in Florida. The rapper choked back tears onstage in Tampa, Florida during her Hot Girl Summer tour, reports ‘Page Six’.

A fan video captured the rapper looking overcome with emotion in the middle of her concert at Amalie Arena. The Houston native, 29, can be seen putting her head down and taking a deep breath to gather herself before launching into her hit track ‘Cobra’.

But even when the song begins, Megan struggles to perform the lyrics as she fans her face with her hand and covers her eyes to stop herself from crying.

As per ‘Page Six’, it isn’t clear as to what prompted the Grammy-winning artiste to break down into tears, but the vulnerable moment follows rumours that an AI-generated sex tape allegedly depicting her likeness has been circulating online.

Meghan seemingly blasted the ‘fake a**’ video on X earlier that day. “It’s really sick how ya’ll go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Ya’ll going too far, Fake a** s***”, she posted. “Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it”.

While Megan has yet to address the onstage hiccup, she did thank her Tampa fans for their love and support after the show. (IANS)

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Steals Spotlight at PM Modi's Oath Ceremony, Offers Sage Advice to Rahul Gandhi

Also Watch: